Belvidere North comes up just short in state championship game

NORMAL, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Belvidere North Blue Thunder were so close to securing a state championship in volleyball, but it got away from them in their 3A match against LaGrange Nazareth Academy Saturday evening at Redbird Arena.



The Blue Thunder lost the first set 18-25. They rebounded to win the second 25-20. They were leading in the third set 12-6, but after a Nazareth Academy timeout the momentum changed and Nazareth Academy went on to take the set 25-21.



The Blue Thunder still made school history with the best finish ever by a Belvidere North volleyball team, and they tied for the best finish ever by a NIC-10 team with Hononegah’s 2006 team which also finished second at State.



Belvidere North finishes the season with a record of 39-3.