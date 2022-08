BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Anthony Dedmond and his Freeport Pretzels were looking for a better outcome against Belvidere North on Saturday. They dropped their season opener, 45-14.

The Blue Thunder started out hot with a touchdown in their opening drive, and later a pick six from Charlie Lehnert. They kept the momentum rolling on the defensive end too, holding Xzaveon Segner and the Freeport offense to only two touchdowns.

