Belvidere North extends NIC-10 streak to 62 with opening victory against Hononegah

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) –Belvidere North’s girls volleyball team has had a strong hold on the NIC-10 in recent years. The Blue Thunder have won the last five conference championships.



Tuesday night they opened up the new season strong posting a 25-17, 25-16 win over rival Hononegah. That extends the Blue Thunders’ conference winning streak to 62 consecutive matches.



For highlights click on the media player.