FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) -- The Harlem boys bowling team has had it's ups and downs this season, but Saturday was certainly an up day. The Huskies won the Northern Illinois Bowling Proprietors Championship at the 4 Seasons Bowling Center. The event included all the NIC-10 schools plus bowlers from Aquin, Rockford Christian and PACER.

Head coach Nick Whitmire says everything came together for the Huskies.