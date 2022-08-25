MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Two nights after seeing their 79 match NIC-10 winning streak end against Hononegah, Belvidere North rebounded Thursday night for a straight set win at Harlem.



The Blue Thunder defeated the Huskies 25-15, 25-16 to even their record at 1-1. Harlem had opened the season with a win over Boylan Tuesday.