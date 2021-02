OREGON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Belvidere North Blue Thunder opened their season against the Oregon Hawks Saturday afternoon.

Belvidere North fell early, but then battled back thanks to the help of Jake Effler and Aaron Winters. Effler finished the game with 19 points and Winters with 16 points.

Oregon couldn’t get much going offensively, but their leading scorers were Joey Gerlander and Owen Ketter with 9 points.

Belvidere North pulled away in the end with the 63-43 win.