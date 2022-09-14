BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Good high school volleyball teams know that the best way to improve is by playing other good volleyball teams. That’s why NIC-10 power Belvidere North hosted Big Northern Conference power Rockford Lutheran Wednesday night.



Belvidere North went into the match on a seven-match winning streak and with a record of 10-3 overall. Lutheran went in with a five-match winning streak and an overall record of 13-3.



The Blue Thunder claimed this one 25-16, 25-21.



