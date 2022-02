BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The IHSA State Competitive Cheerleading finals were on Saturday afternoon and both the Belvidere North Blue Thunder and North Boone Vikings took home State Runner-Up trophies for their respective divisions.

The Blue Thunder secured their third, 2nd place finish in program history in the Coed/Large division.

North Boone finished second in the small team division.

For full results from the IHSA State Competitive Cheerleading competition: TourneyWire Cheer and Dance