Belvidere North runners Lenzen, Elder top finishers at Jefferson meet

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — As the cross country season reaches the mid-point Belvidere North and Boylan runners continue to turn in some strong performances.

Saturday morning at Jefferson High School boys and girls tri-meets were held involving Belvidere North, Boylan and Jefferson.

In the girls meet Boylan runners took seven of the top 11 spots to claim the team victory. The Titans finished with 25 points. Belvidere North had 32. Jefferson didn’t have enough runners to qualify for a team score.

Leading Belvidere North’s effort was Senior Sydnie Elder. She covered the 3-mile course in 20:08. She finished 18 seconds ahead of Boylan runner Rachel Hilby. They ran together the first two miles before Elder pulled away. Elder has been beaten only once all season. She was happy to have Hilby push her in this race.

“It was really nice to have her. She definitely made the first half of the race go by so much better. I’m used to being more in the middle of the pack, so leading races has sometimes been tough, but she made it a lot better. We definitely helped each other.”

In the boys race Belvidere North placed four runners in the top five to claim the team victory with 19 points. Boylan finished second with 38 points and Jefferson finished with 85 points.

Junior Nick Lenzen led the Blue Thunder with his first-place finish in 16:52 over the 3 miles. His teammate Cade McNulty was next in 17:14. Only Boylan’s Alex Valerio in third place (17:16) prevented a top-five sweep for Belvidere North.

Girls Top Individuals:

1. Sydnie Elder (Belv. North) 20:08

2. Rachel Hilby (Boylan) 20:26

3. Alex Pecora (Belv. North) 21:37

4. Ella Maier (Boylan) 21:43

5. Matalie Ayala (Boylan) 21:58



Boys Top Individuals:

1. Nick Lenzen (Belv. North) 16:52

2. Caden McNulty (Belv. North) 17:14

3. Alex Valerio (Boylan) 17:16

4. Caden Lendman (Belv. North) 17:31

5. Brandon Massman (Belv. North) 17:33