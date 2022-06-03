SYCAMORE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Belvidere North’s postseason softball run ended Friday afternoon in the championship game of the 3A Sycamore Sectional. The Blue Thunder lost to Kaneland 5-0.

Kaneland’s Grace Algrim pitched the shutout. The only serious threat the Blue Thunder had against her was in the bottom of the seventh inning. The Blue Thunder had the bases loaded, but Algrim induced a pop up. Kaneland’s shortstop and second baseman collided while going for the ball, but it was caught ending the threat and the game.

The game was scoreless through the first five innings. In the top of the sixth inning Kaneland got a couple runners on board for Emily Olp, and Olp hammered a Becca Schwartz pitch up into the wind in straight center field. The wind helped carry the ball out for a three-run home run.

Sycamore added two more runs in the top of the seventh inning.

Belvidere North’s ends its season with a record of 21-8. Kaneland advances to its own Super-Sectional next Tuesday.