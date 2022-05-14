ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–For the second straight year Belvidere North has captured the NIC-10 boys track and field championship.

The Blue Thunder outpointed runner-up Hononegah by 22 points.

Sophomore sprinter Nico Bertolino led the Blue Thunder. He won the 100m dash (11.37), and the 200m dash (22.50). The Blue Thunder also got individual championships from Braeden Brown in the 400m (51.59), Caden Mcnutly in the 1600m (4:27.98), and a first place finish from its 4×800 Relayteam (Caden Mcnulty, Brandon Massman, Luke Smith, Antonio Ostalaza)

Following are the team results and the other individual champions.

TEAM RESULTS

Belvidere North 115 Hononegah 93 East 77 Guilford 76 Harlem 53 Auburn 47 Boylan 31 Jefferosn 26 Freeport 21 Belvidere 13

INDIVIDUAL CHAMPIONS (Field Events)

Shot Put-Jacob Klink (Honongah) 16.50m

Discus-Riley Lundgren (Harlem) 53.12

High Jump-Zane Cattage (Guilford) 1.85m

Pole Vault-Joey Woloszyn (Auburn) 2.89m

Long Jump-Javius Catlin (East) 6.91m

Triple Jump-Chauncey Jackson (Jefferson) 13.51m

(INDIVIDUAL CHAMPIONS) (Running Events)

100m-Nico Bertolino (Belv. North) 11.37

200m-Nico Bertolino (Belv. North) 22.50

400m-Braden Brown (Belv. North) 51.59

800m-Miles Lang (East) 2:01.68

1600m-Caden McNulty (Belv. North) 4:27.98

3200m-Brandon Lawson (Guilford) 9:55.28

110m hurdles-Bayley Pierce (Freeport) 15.71

300m hurdles-Bayley Pierce (Freeport) 41.42

RELAY WINNERS

4X100-East (Deterrace Dotson, Javius Catlin, Jeremiah Crawford, Marquez Gray) 42.89

4×200-Guilford (Samaj Smith, Bryson Hodge, Zane Cattage, Mike Smith Jr.) 1:34.60

4×400-East (Trenton Lewis, Leo Beuno, Miles Lange, Javius Catlin) 3:31.10

4×800-Belv. North (Caden McNulty, Brandon Massman, Luke Smith, Antonio Ostalaza) 8:26.57