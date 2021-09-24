Belvidere North survives scare at Hononegah, NIC-10 win streak still alive

ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Belvidere North knew it would get pushed Thursday night at Hononegah. This match might have been even tighter than the Blue Thunder imagined. It didn’t go three sets, but Hononegah battled hard through two sets making the Blue Thunder earn every bit of a 25-23, 25-23 win.



Belvidere North improves to (16-0, 10-0) on the season and the Blue Thunders’ NIC-10 winning streak spanning the past several seasons now stands at 71.



Hononegah dips to (13-3, 8-2). For highlights click on the media player.