Belvidere North sweeps Boylan to remain undefeated in the NIC-10

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Belvidere North Blue Thunder volleyball team keeps cruising right through this season. They remained undefeated in NIC-10 action Thursday night by winning at Boylan 25-16, 25-6.

