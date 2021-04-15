ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Belvidere North Blue Thunder volleyball team keeps cruising right through this season. They remained undefeated in NIC-10 action Thursday night by winning at Boylan 25-16, 25-6.
Belvidere North sweeps Boylan to remain undefeated in the NIC-10
