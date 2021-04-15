Belvidere North sweeps Boylan to remain undefeated in the NIC-10

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) -- The big sigh coming out of Machesney Park Thursday was from the Harlem Huskies football team. As the Huskies were headed to the practice field they learned that their big showdown game against Boylan this Saturday afternoon has been cancelled.

Boylan has gone into quarantine because of postive COVID tests within the team. Boylan's season is likely over. The Titans had already sat out a game last week against Auburn because Auburn was going through COVID quarantine protocols.