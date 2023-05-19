ROCHELLE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — When Freeport and Belvidere North met in girls’ soccer during the regular season it was a tight overtime battle that was won by Freeport 2-1. It was another tight overtime battle Friday afternoon in their rematch at the 2A Rochelle Regional in the championship game.

Belvidere North won 2-0. Both teams went scoreless in regulation. Freeport had a potential goal waived off in the second half. In the first overtime, Belvidere North got on the board when junior Peyton DeBruyne booted in a goal from long range that just eluded leaping Freeport goalkeeper CiCi Powe.

Moments later, Belvidere North was awarded a penalty kick, and junior forward Cortlyn Hefty made it count booming a shot off a Freeport player on the defensive wall and into the goal.

Neither team scored the remainder of the first overtime or in the second overtime. Senior Katherine Wardenburg was in goal for Belvidere North for the shutout.

As regional champion, Belvidere North advances to the 2A Burlington Central Sectional where it will play Crystal Lake Central next Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

For highlights of this game between North and Freeport, watch the media player above.