WOODSTOCK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Belvidere North’s volleyball team is trying to get to the IHSA State Tournament for the second time in two years. The Blue Thunder are one win away from doing just that.



Wednesday evening the won the 3A Woodstock North Sectional Championship by rallying to defeat Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge 12-25, 31-29, 25-14.



The Blue Thunder will next face Wheaton St. Francis Friday night at the 3A Antioch Super-Sectional. For highlights of Wednesday’s match watch the media player above.