Belvidere North volleyball team gets “Walk of Champions” sendoff to State

BELVIDERE NORTH, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Things got a little noisy at Belvidere North High School Wednesday afternoon. North’s state-bound volleyball team took the “Walk of Champions.”

They were led by the school’s drummers on a march through the school’s hallways. Students came out of thire classes briefly to cheer for them and wish them well this weekend at the Class 3A State Tournament in Normal.

“It’s an amazing feeling just having your whole school really support you and just being able to walk after we’ve wanted to the last four years it feels really good as a senior,” said volleyball player Grace Betke.”

“It was a really good experience for me as I’m only a junior on this varsity team, but all of our students and my friends are cheering the whole team on as one,” said volleyball player Ireland Henry.

“We’re just trying to take it all in right now and enjoy it,” said head coach Amanda Carlson. “We’ve worked hard for it. These kids have worked hard for it.”

Belvidere North will face Normal Community West in a semifinal match Friday at 5:30 p.m. The winner will play for the state championship Saturday at 5:30 p.m.