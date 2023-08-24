ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The top two teams in NIC-10 girls’ volleyball last season had an early season showdown Thursday evening. Belvidere North and Hononegah went at it.



Hononegah went undefeated in the conference last season including a pair of wins over Belvidere North to win the conference, but this match went to the Blue Thunder 25-23, 23-25, 25-20.



The match was scheduled to be played at Belvidere North, but condensation on the court from the extreme heat forced it to be moved to Rockton.



For highlights watch the media player above.