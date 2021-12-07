Belvidere North’s “Fab 5” volleyball players sign letters of intent

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — There are plenty of high school athletes who are signing National Letters of Intent these days with Division I schools, but it’s rare to find four from one team who are going D-1, plus a fifth going to a D-II school. That happened Tuesday afternoon at Belvidere North.

Five members of the Blue Thunders Class 3A state-runnerup volleyball team signed with colleges and universities.

Grace Betke signed with Texas Tech. Jayden Flynn signed with Stephen F. Austin. Ava Irvin signed with Wisconsin-Parkside, Rachel Scott signed with UW-Milwaukee, and Kaitlin Leider signed with Bradley.

During their four-year high school career these girls and their teammates went undefeated in NIC-10 matches and they dropped only two sets total in those four years.

