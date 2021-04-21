Belvidere North’s Madison Clark signs with Jacksonville

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Belvidere North’s loss in volleyball will become Florida’s gain. North senior volleyball standout Madison Clark has signed a national letter of intent with Jacksonville University in Florida an NCAA Divison I program.

Clark is a middle-hitter. She’s helped Belvidere North to three consecutive undefeated conference seasons in the NIC-10 so far. Clark is also a standout AAU player.

She has several reasons for choosing Jacksonville.

“I really wanted to go far, kind of just be somewhere warm and Florida, I love going down there. We go down there a lot kind of for family vacations and it’s kind of ironic, like Jacksonville they call it, the nickname is Jax or something that’s my dog’s name. My brother’s name is in the college, so it all just kind of worked out. It’s crazy and I’m just so thankful.”

Several of Clark’s family members, teammates and friends were present for her signing ceremony at the school.