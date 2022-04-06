BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Mason Weckler has had a great four years at Belvidere North High School academically and athletically. Odds are he’ll duplicate that at Wisconsin-Stevens Point.

Weckler signed with that school Wednesday afternoon. He’ll play baseball there. Weckler has been a four-year varsity pitcher for the Blue Thunder. He also was the football team’s starting quarterback last fall. He made all-conference and academic all-state. He has a 4.0 grade point average.

At Stevens Point Weckler will focus on his major of accounting, and he’ll focus on helping the baseball team win games.

“They want me as a two-way, so they want me to play probably outfield, but also pitch as well,” said Weckler. “The coaches really sold me, because they’re all about (me) more like as a person than as a player, but they really want me as a baseball player, but they also like me as a person.”



Weckler’s coaches at Belvidere North and administrators at the school rave about Weckler’s work ethic. They encouraged some of the younger athletes at the school to follow Weckler’s example.