Beth Doetch follows in father-in-law’s footsteps while paving a new path for female head coaches

POPLAR GROVE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — There’s a new head coach for the North Boone Vikings boys varsity basketball team. She’s the first female head coach of a boys varsity basketball team in program history, and the first of recent memory around the Stateline.

Beth Doetch is the daughter-in-law of former Vikings coach Lennie Doetch, who ran the team roughly a decade ago. David Greenberg sat down with her for a ‘Spotlight’ feature to get to know the first-year head coach and discover how she hopes to inspire younger women to follow their dreams.

