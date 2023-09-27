MARENGO, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Local high school golfers have begun the journey toward the state tournament. It started Wednesday for the boys with regional action.

The Boylan Titans and freshman Cole Beto were ready. The Titans won the Class 2A Marengo Regional at Backstone Golf Course. The Titans finished two strokes ahead of NIC-10 champion Belvidere North. Beto was the medalist. He shot a one-over par 73. Isaac Steward was next for the Titans finishing in a tie for fifth place with an 83.

Belvidere North was led by sophomore Dillon Nebiu and his 77. That was the second best individual score of the day. Finishing in third place was Belvidere North’s Carson Rowe with a 79.

The top teams and golfers at Marengo advance to the Freeport Sectional next Monday.

At the Clas 1A Pearl City Regional, Rockford Lutheran edged out River Ridge for the team championship. The Crusaders had 301 strokes. River Ridge was only three back at 304. Rockford Christian and Stockton were next each with 333 strokes. Rockford Christian claimed third place on a tiebreaker.

Lutheran junior Jake Guse shot an even-par 71 on the Wolf Hollow course to finish second place individually behind Thomas Hereau of River Ridge who shot 69. Forreston sophomore Kaden Brown finished third with a 72. Lutheran’s Joey Luna was next with a 74 and Luke Carlson of Lutheran wasn’t far behind in sixth place with a 75.

Top golfers at Pearl City advance to the Sherrard Sectional on Monady.

Byron won the 2A Rock Falls Regional at Deer Valley Golf Course. Byron senior Aaron Lorenz captured medalist honors with a 70. Davis Baker was the next Byron golfer finishing fifth with a 76. Senior Maison Brandt of Byron finished in eighth place with a 79.

Byron’s 308 total was a whopping 18 strokes better than runner-up Geneseo (326). Dixon finished third with 330.

The Tigers advance to the Freeport Sectional on Monday.

*NOTE: Girls regional action will be held on Thursday.