Big Northern Conference basketball tournaments are set

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Big Northern Conference regular season in boys and girls basketball season is in the books. Now comes the big finish, the Big Northern Conference Tournaments.

The action will begin Friday evening with three games in both the boys and the girls brackets. The top five seeds for both the boys and the girls receive first-round byes into the Quarterfinals on Saturday.

In the boys tournament Lutheran, Genoa-Kington and Rockford Christian enter as the top three seeds. On the girls side Dixon, Winnebago and Byron are the top seeds. The Quarterfinals will play out on Saturday with the semifinals and finals set for Monday and Tuesday. There will also be losers bracket games played those days.

Click on the following links to view the brackets.

Big Northern Boys
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1cuyALfUB3ep1wT6VLomsx9W3qKdNwZlU/view?usp=sharing

Big Northern Girls
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1QYpZ6TEZBiL7DrExLceZ2kdjqbu8usnX/view?usp=sharing


