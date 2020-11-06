Big Northern Conference elects not to play a conference basketball season

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Big Northern Conference will not be holding a conference basketball season for boys or girls this winter. Conference officials made the announcement following a meeting Friday morning.

They released the following statement:

“The Big Northern Conference has elected to not play a conference boys or girls basketball schedule at this time. The decision to hold basketball or not during the 2020-21 school year will be a local school/district decision made by each of its eleven member schools.”

So the member schools can still proceed with having their teams play games, and teams from schools within the conference can even play each other if both schools chose to, but those games will not be considered conference games.

Rockford Lutheran will take up the matter at its next board meeting.

On Thursday the NIC-10 Conference (also in Northern illinois) announced its intent to delay the start of the basketball season with hopes of still holding a modified season for boys and girls basketball at some point in the school year.

The 11 members of the Big Northern Conference are: Byron, Dixon, Genoa-Kingston, Mendota, North Boone, Oregon, Rock Falls, Rockford Christian, Rockford Lutheran, Stillman Valley and Winnebago.