ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Auburn Knights are off to an 0-2 start in the Fred VanVleet Classic after facing stiff competition. Although in their minds they should be sitting at 1-1.

The Knights looked like they were on their way to a win Wednesday afternoon against Chicago Whitney Young when they led by eight points with three minutes to play. But, Auburn went cold, Whitney Young attacked the basket for a pair of hoops, and then Whitney Young’s Antonio Munoz nailed a three-point shot with :19 to play that tied the game leading to overtime. The Dolphins controlled the extra session and won the game 72-63.

Freshman Howard Williams led the Dolphins with 26 points. Auburn got 20 points from Amir Danforth and 16 from Rakim Chaney.

