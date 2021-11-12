Blue Thunder lands in state championship game

NORMAL, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Belvidere North’s volleyball team is one win away from the school’s first state championship in that sport and one win away from becoming the first NIC-10 girls volleyball team to win a state championship.

Friday evening the Blue Thunder won their 3A state semifinal match over Normal Community West 25-18, 25-17.

Five North players recorded kills led by Rachel Scott’s eight. Scott also led North wit hseven digs. Jayden Flynn dished out 24 assists.

Belvidere North advances to play LaGrange Park Nazareth Academy in the state championship game Saturday at 5:30 at Redbird Arena.

“At the beginning of the season we said we wanted to be here, and to be here it’s just such an amazing feeling,” said Scott. “We’re not done yet, we still have tomorrow so that’s when it’s going to really count and you’ll see a big celebration then.”

“I think it’s an amazing feeling,” said North senior Grace Betke. “It’s so exciting because as a senior making school history it’s just an amazing feeling, and I don’t think we’ve ever been in a situation like this before.”

North head coach Amanda Hicks was impressed with her team. “There are times when you make a gameplan and then you get on the stage, and everything goes away because you’re just so worried about yourself, but these guys, they put that away, they focused on the task at hand. I am really impressed with, not just these girls, but the entire team.”

The only other NIC-10 team ever to play in a state championship game was Hononegah in 2006. the Indians lost to Wheaton St. Francis.