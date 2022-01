BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Belvidere North Blue Thunder took home first place at the Belvidere Winter Cheer Classic on Saturday. Host-Belvidere Bucs grabbed fourth place in the medium school division. The Harlem Huskies finished second in the large group division behind Lincoln Way West. The North Boone Vikings won the small school division.

