Bonavia and Boylan to play for State Championship

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Boylan boys soccer team has won 26 consecutive matches. If it wins one more the Titans will be Class 2A state champions.



Friday afternoon the Titans edged Chicago Washington 2-1 in the state semifinals. The Titans trailed 1-0 at halftime. They got on the board in the second half on a goal by Taylor Sowell off an assist by Victor Ibarra.



Later in the half Boylan’s Jack Bonavia was awarded a penalty kick. He cashed it in to put Boylan up 2-1. That’s the way it ended.



“I just tried to stay calm and collected stepping up there,” said Bonavia of his penalty kick goal. “I’ve done it a lot. Just keeping my composure and waiting for the goalie to take a little half step, and then just put it away. And that’s it.”

“It just means the world (to advance to the Finals). For this program, for Boylan, and for the whole city of Rockford. It’s really special.”



Boylan is ranked #2 in the state. In the championship match Saturday the Titans will face #1 ranked Troy Triad. That match will start at 1 p.m also at Hoffman Estates High School.