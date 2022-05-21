CHARLESTON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Local girls track and field standouts ended their season at the Girls State Track and Field Championships in Charleston Saturday. Two girls won individual state championships. Eight girls were part of two state championship relay teams.
Oregon senior Jenae Bothe won the Class 1A championship in shot put. Boylan junior Madelyn Bishop won the shot put in Class 2A.
Byron’s 4×100 relay team of senior Kaci McKnight, senior Alana Julian, senior Megan Jackson and senior Ava Milburn won a championship, and Winnebago’s 4×800 relay team of junior Marissa Roggensack, senior Katie Erb, Junior Kaylee Woolery, and junior Grace Erb also won a championship.
Following are more results of our Rockford area girls.
1A STATE RESULTS
200M-Sr. Kelsie Minkie-Dakota 7th (26.58)
400m-Jr. Avery Demo-Rockford Christian 2nd (59.02)
Kelsie Minkie-Dakota 5th (59.85)
Soph. Giavanna Buscema-Rockford Christian 6th (1:00.34)
Sr. Lauren Althaus-Amboy 7th (1:00.66)
800m-Jr. Grace Erb-Winnebago 2nd (2:16.57)
1600m-Jr. Kaylee Wollery-Winnebago 3rd (5:11.88) PR
Jr. Marisa Roggensack-Winnebago 5th (5:13.63)
3200m-Sr. Sophia Martino-Winnebago 12th (11:39.04) PR
Sr. Kelly Giardina-Rockford Christian 14th (11:47.14) PR
300H-Sr. Renee Rittmeyer-Winnebago 7th (47.29) PR
Jr. Campbell Schrank-Winnebago 9th (48.67)
4×100 relay: Byron 1st (Sr. Kaci McKnight, Sr. Alana Julian, Sr. Megan Jackson,
Sr. Ava Milburn) 49.79
Rockford Christian 4th (Jr. Mandy Nelson, Jr. Kendall Turner, Sr. Paige
Gardner, Jr. Avery Demo) 50.13
4×200 relay: Byron 4th (Sr. Kaci McKnight, Sr. Alana Julian, Sr. Megan Jackson,
Sr. Ava Milburn) 1:45.64
4×400 relay: Winnebago 3rd (Sr. Renee Rittmeyer, Jr. Marissa Roggensack, Jr. Kaylee
Wollery, Jr. Grace Erb) 4:06.48
Byron 4th (Fr. Skylar Palmgren, Soph. Abby Connell, Sr. Ava Milburn,
Sr. Megan Jackson) 4:08.02
Rockford Christian 8th (Soph. Giavanna Buscema, Jr. Kendall Turner,
Jr. Emma Joiner, Jr. Avery Demo) 4:14.49
4×800 relay-Winnebago 1st (Jr. Marissa Roggensack, Sr. Katherine Erb,
Jr. Kaylee Woolery, Jr. Grace Erb) 9:28.95
Shot Put-Sr. Jenae Bothe-Oregon 1st (13.17m)
Soph. Sydni Badertscher-Forreston 5th (11.37m)
Sr. Hannah Logan-Winnebago 10th (11.07m)
Discus-Sr. Hannah Logan-Winnebago 7th (37.00m)
Jr. Amanda Gustafson-Winnebago 12th (35.56m)
High Jump-Soph. Letresse Buisker-Forreston 6th (1.57m)
Pole Vault-Sr. Ryleigh Warden-Winnebago 13th (3.10m)
Triple Jump-Soph. Elly Jones-Amboy (10.35m)
2A STATE RESULTS
800M-Jr. Hannah Steinmeyer-Dixon 11th (2:23.87)
1600m-Soph. Emma Smith-Dixon 11th (5:11.93)
300m hurdles-Soph. Alivia Henkel-Rochelle 9th (47.17)
4×100 relay-Belvidere 13th (Soph. Iman Baumgartner, Fr. Emma Pierson
Jr. Lory Lopez, Jr. Zoey Proper) 50.62
Shot Put-Jr. Madelyn Bishop-Boylan 1st 13.13m
Discus-Jr. Madelyn Bishop-Boylan 6th (38.25)
High Jump-Sr. Teagan Meyers-Rochelle 11th (1.52m
Jr. Karissa Clawson-Sycamore 13th (1.52m)
Jr. Michaele Almeida-Marengo 15th (1.52m)
3A STATE RESULTS
100M-Soph. Essence Horton-Graves-Auburn 7th (12.66)
200m-Soph. Essence Hortn-Graves-Auburn 20th (27.05)
Jr. Jolena Sites-Guilford-Did Not Start
800m-Jr. Michelle Gasmund-Guilford 13th (2:20.87)
300 hurdles-Jr. Indigo Sterud-Hononegah 6th (46.11)
4×100 relay-Guilford 17th (Sr. Anastasia Bruce, Jr. Jalin Craigs-Ingram,
Soph. DeNiya Gary, Jr. Jolena Sites) 50.01
Discus-Sr. Emma Rich-Harlem Foul