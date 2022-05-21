CHARLESTON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Local girls track and field standouts ended their season at the Girls State Track and Field Championships in Charleston Saturday. Two girls won individual state championships. Eight girls were part of two state championship relay teams.

Oregon senior Jenae Bothe won the Class 1A championship in shot put. Boylan junior Madelyn Bishop won the shot put in Class 2A.

Byron’s 4×100 relay team of senior Kaci McKnight, senior Alana Julian, senior Megan Jackson and senior Ava Milburn won a championship, and Winnebago’s 4×800 relay team of junior Marissa Roggensack, senior Katie Erb, Junior Kaylee Woolery, and junior Grace Erb also won a championship.

Following are more results of our Rockford area girls.