Boylan athletes sign with college choices

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) –Eight more student-athletes at Boylan High School are set for the next chapter of their lives. They signed with the colleges and universities of their choice Wednesday afternoon.

Three football players signed. Kyle Agunod with St. Ambrose University, Xavier Bryant with St. Xavier Unviersity and Nicholas Fehrle with North Central College. Fehrle will also play baseball at North Central.

Daniel Contreras signed to play baseball at Iowa Western Community College.

Jon Berry signed with Mount Mercy University to play volleyball.

Nopparat Chiangtong will run cross country at Rockford University.

Madison Harter signed with North Park University where she will play basketball.

Chrstyna LaMantia signed with St. Ambrose University where she will compete in track & field and in cross coountry.

All eight of them were recognized during a signing ceremony in the school cafeteria.