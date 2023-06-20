ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — One of the NIC-10’s top basketball players from last season is ready to get to work for former Fighting Illini legend Dee Brown. Aedan Campos of the Boylan Titans has signed a letter of intent with the Roosevelt University Lakers. Roosevelt is located in downtown Chicago. The Lakers are coached by Brown.



Brown was part of the Fighting Illini team that won 37 games and reached the NCAA championship game in the 2004-05 season before losing to North Carolina.



Roosevelt is an NAIA program that’s moving to NCAA Division II starting in the 2024-25 school year. The last two seasons the Lakers have set school records for wins with 19 each season.



Campos was a first team All-NIC-10 player last season. He helped the Titans win a regional championship. He graduated from Boylan as one of the top three-point scorers in Boylan basketball history.



It’s great to have this decision made. It took a lot of thought, bouncing back and forth, but I’m glad I made the decision, and I’m ready to play,” said Campos. “I really like Coach Dee Brown, a guy who knows the game and was in the league. An Illinois legend. I just like their program and what they’re about and what they stand for.”