ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Guilford won the boys’ NIC-10 soccer championship last year by edging Boylan in their head-to-head match 3-2. Boylan returned the favor Tuesday night claiming the NIC-10 championship with a 2-0 win over Guilford at Titan Stadium.

Boylan came in with a conference record of 7-0. The Vikings came in at 6-1.

The game was scoreless with just over five minutes remaining in the first half when Boylan’s Reese Schlichting boomed a kick from the sideline into a crowd near the goal. The ball bounced around briefly until Max Hernandez used a header to score for a 1-0 Boylan lead.

Neither team was able to score again until less than ten minutes remained in the game. Boylan’s Gabriel Casas sent a header toward teammate Skyler Sowell. He booted a deep shot on goal that found its way into the net for a 2-0 lead.



Boylan goalkeeper Patricio Lopez, who is also the kicker for Boylan’s football team, picks up the shutout.

That’s the way it ended. The Titans are now 8-2 in conference play with a two-game cushion over Guilford at 6-2. With only one conference game remaining for the Titans Thursday night at Freeport, the Titans have already clinched the NIC-10 championship.

