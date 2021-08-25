Boylan blanks Jefferson 3-0 in NIC-10 soccer

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Boylan’s soccer team started it’s NIC-10 season off on the right foot Wednesday evening at Titan Stadium. The Titans shut out Jefferson 3-0.

The Titans got an opening goal from Victor Ibarra to go up 1-0. The Titans got a little help on their second goal. Off a corner kick by the Titans a J-Hawks defender went high trying to bat the ball away, the but ball glanced off his hand and into the net making the score 2-0.

Boylan’s third goal was scored by Jack Bonavia on a penalty kick.

Boylan goalkeeper Alyas Fritz was outstanding. He earned the shutout. He turned in a spectacular leaping save off a Jefferson free kick.

