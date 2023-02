ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Boylan Titans put together four solid quarters Wednesday night. The result was an impressive 64-35 win over the J-Hawks.



The win keeps the Titans in the thick of the NIC-10 championship race with a 10-3 conference record. The Titans are 17-9 overall. To view the highlights, watch the media player above.