Boylan captures State Championship with final-minute Penalty kick from Jack Bonavia

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — With 44.6 seconds remaining in the second half of play, Boylan senior Taylor Sowell drew contact in the 18-yard box. The Referee pointed to the spot, signaling a penalty shot. Titan senior Jack Bonavia stepped up to take it, and buried it in the top right corner of the goal.

As they celebrated what they felt was an impending State Championship, they were forced to put their happiness on pause. There was an encroachment in the box, meaning a Boylan player had entered prior to Bonavia taking the shot.

Forced to take it again, Bonavia stepped up, and once again drilled it giving the Titans a 1-0 lead with less than a minute to go in the game.

That would be the difference maker as the Boylan Titans (25-1) defeated the Troy Triad Knights (24-1-1) 1-0 to win the Class 2A Soccer State Championship.