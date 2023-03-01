ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–It was time for some celebrating at Boylan High School Wednesday afternoon before classes dismissed for the day. The student body turned out in the gymnasium to recognize state wrestling champion Netavia Wickson. They showered her with cheers and applause.



Wickson won the 135 pound championship last Saturday at the IHSA Girls’ State Wrestling competition in Bloomington. She dominated her weight class allowing only one point to an opponent the entire tournament.



Wickson became the first girl from Rockford to win a state championship in high school wrestling. She appreciated the support from her school.



“It just felt great seeing everyone cheering for me and supporting me knowing that they were rooting for me,” said Wickson. “It felt great to have that big support system from my school.



And what does it mean to her to have made Rockford wrestling history?



“It means a lot. I can’t believe that I just like made history.”



Wickson went 11-5 competing against boy wrestlers during the regular season. She went 8-0 competing against girls for an overall record of 19-5. She’s only a junior, so she’ll pursue another state championship next year.



NOTE: Hononegah’s Angelina Cassioppi and Freeport’s Cadence Diduch also won girls IHSA state wrestling championships last weekend.