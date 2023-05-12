FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Boylan won its showdown with Freeport Thursday night 2-0 to claim the NIC-10 championship in girls’ soccer.

Both teams entered the match at Pretzel Stadium with 8-0 conference records.

The Titans got on the board midway through the first period on a free kick by Emma Ambrose. The senior booted a deep ball in perfect position for sophomore Joscelyn Posada to use a header to score.

The game remained 1-0 until with just eight minutes to play senior midfielder Vivian Campa used her right leg to boot in another goal for the Lady Titans.

Sophomore goalkeeper Natalya Razo earned a shutout for Boylan. This was the final conference game of the season for both teams.

“We really have to work together as a team,” said Ambrose. “We trust each other. We were doing everything well tonight.”

“Tonight feels really good, especially for my senior year, for our all of our seniors,” said Maggie Schmidt. “It feels really good just to not have lost a game in conference for the past two years, I mean, it feels really good. And I just think this gives us huge momentum going into the postseason.”