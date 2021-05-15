Boylan earns 6-1 win over Harlem to maintain a share of the NIC-10 lead

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Boylan Titans remain determined to win the NIC-10 baseball championship. They won another big game Saturday 6-1 against Harlem.

Harlem got a solo home run in the top of the first from Javier Garcia. That was one of the few mistakes Boylan starting pitcher Alex Easton made.

The Titans bounced back with three runs in the bottom of the first. Two scored on a single by Connor Faught that bounced through a draw-in infield.

Boylan added three more runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. Daniel Contreras knocked in two of them when he drove a single to right center field off Harlem pitcher James Cooper Jr. who had some on in relief of starter Ethan Seipts. That made the score 6-1. The Titans made that score stand up.

Easton pitched six innings for Boylan He allowed only two hits while striking out five batters. Layton Markin worked the seventh inning for the Titans.

The game was played in a light rain.

Boylan improves its overall record to 12-2. The Titans are 11-1 in the NIC-10. They’re tied with Hononegah for the conference lead. Hononegah improved to 11-1 Saturday by winning at Freeport 13-2.