LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–In a matchup of two of the top contenders in NIC-10 girls soccer Thursday night Boylan came out on top edging Belvidere North 5-4.

Boylan was playing it’s first conference game. The Lady Titans were 3-1 overa.. Belvidere North came in with a record of 6-2 overall, 2-0 in the conference. The game was played on the artificial surface at Sportscore Two. That was needed with a driving rain coming down much of the night.

The two teams were scoreless through the first half. Early in the second half Boylan’s Izzie Fritz booted in a goal from long range to put the Lady Titans up 1-0. A few minutes later the Blue Thunder answered on a rebound goal by Emerson Laskonis.

The Titans have several opportunties to regain the lead in the final minutes, but Belvidere North sophomore goalkeeper Peyton DeBruyne made several outstanding saves.

The two teams played through two scoreless overtimes still tied at 1. The match then went to Penalty Kicks and Boylan took it 5-4.