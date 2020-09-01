Boylan edges Guilford in key NIC-10 match

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The rain came down at Elliot Golf Course Monday, but Boylan and Guilford played on. It was a key NIC-10 match between perhaps the top two contenders in the conference this year.
Guilford was 3-0 in conference matches coming in, but the defending conference champions the Titans came away with a 155-158 win. Sophomore Cooper Watt shot a 35 over nine holes to lead the Titans. Connor Knuth shot a 39 for Guilford that included a great chip shot on the seventh hole.
To view that shot click on the media player.
