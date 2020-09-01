Boylan edges Guilford in key NIC-10 match

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The rain came down at Elliot Golf Course Monday, but Boylan and Guilford played on. It was a key NIC-10 match between perhaps the top two contenders in the conference this year.

Guilford was 3-0 in conference matches coming in, but the defending conference champions the Titans came away with a 155-158 win. Sophomore Cooper Watt shot a 35 over nine holes to lead the Titans. Connor Knuth shot a 39 for Guilford that included a great chip shot on the seventh hole.

To view that shot click on the media player.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Sports Video

Overtime on Fox 39 Fridays at 11 p.m.

Battle of the Stadiums

Trending Stories