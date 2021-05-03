Boylan edges Hononegah in a rain-shortened showdown

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The NIC-10 baseball championship could be riding on a three-day span this week. The top two contenders Boylan and Hononegah are going head-to-head. The first game was played Monday at Boylan. Their rematch will be Wednesday at Hononegah.

In Monday’s game Hononegah jumped out to a 2-0 lead by scoring single runs in the top of the second inning and the top of the third. Some good defense by Hononegah kept Boylan off the board in the third and fourth innings.

In the third inning Bryce Goodwine made a diving catch in the left center field gap racing toward the fence on a deep drive by Nick Fehrle. In the fourth inning Boylan drew a pair of walks to start things off putting runners and first and second with no outs, but the Indians got out of the jam thanks to a force out and a double-play.

The Titans did get on the board in the bottom of the fifth. Jake Butcher raced home from third base on an error by Hononegah at shortstop. Nick Fehrle followed with a successful squeeze bunt that scored Luke Leomburni from third. That tied that game at 2. Boylan then took the lead when Joe Appino hit a smash over the centerfielder that went for an RBI double scoring Jon Grant.

Hononegah scored a pair of runs in the top of the sixth on a two-run hit by Ryan Whitledge. That put Hononegah in front 4-3, but a heavy downpour came in the bottom half of the sixth denying Boylan a chance to get in its full at-bats. It was clear the weather wasn’t going to clear up so the game was called and the score reverted to what it was at the end of the fifth inning making Boylan a 3-2 winner.

Again Hononegah will try to even things up Wednesday when these two teams meet again in Rockton.