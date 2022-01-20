Boylan girls hold off Lutheran in an all-Rockford battle

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)-Two good girls basketball programs in Rockford that don’t often face each other did meet up Thursday night. The Lutheran Crusaders took on the Boylan Titans.

Boylan establish a double-digit lead in the first half, the two teams played even in the second half, so the Lady Titans emerged with the victory 54-40. Boylan’s zone half-court defense gave the Crusaders problems in the first half creating turnovers and fastbreak opportunities for the Titans.

The Titans also got strong play inside from sophomore Lily Esparza. She scored 23 points. Maggie Schmidt scored 11 for the Titans and Olivia Harter chipped in with ten.

Maddie Wilhelmi and Kaylee Bankes each scored nine points for Lutheran.

Boylan improves its record to 15-4. Lutheran is now 13-7.

