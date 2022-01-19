Boylan girls use a big third quarter to pull away from Auburn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–In a key NIC-10 girls basketball matchup Wednesday Boylan defeated Auburn 48-39.



The Titans trailed by a point a halftime, but the Lady Titans outscored the Lady Knights 12-2 in the third quarter. The only points of that quarter for Auburn came on a short jumper by Brooklyn Gray. Boylan sophomore center scored 12 points by herself in the third quarter. She finished the game 18 points.



Maggie Schmidt was right behind for the Titans with 17 points. Gray led Auburn with 17 points.



Boylan improves its record to (14-4, 9-1). Auburn is (8-7, 6-3).