Boylan golfers knock off Auburn on a sultry day at Atwood

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — It was a sultry Wednesday afternoon for a round of golf, but it was worth their while for the Boylan Titans. They beat the heat and the Auburn Knights 158-173 at Atwood Homestead Golf Course.

Junior Cooper Watt of Boylan led all golfers with a score of 37 over the nine-hole event. That was one stroke better than Auburn’s number one golfer Alex Ferry who shot 38.

Kevin Clemens and Blake Szymanski were next with a pair of 40s for Boylan. Nolan Brauns was Boylan’s fourth golfer with a 41.

