Boylan holds off East in key NIC-10 game

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) –Boylan edged East 52-49 Friday night at Boylan in a game that was tight from start to finish.

Matthew Hoarde scored 14 points for East, but he left just short a driving shot with one second to play and East trailing by one point. Boylan was immediately fouled and converted two free throws for the final three-point margin.

Eight Boylan players scored led by Noah Harkness with 9 points.

Boylan improves its record to 5-0 with its first NIC-10 win. East is now 4-2, 1-1. For highlights click on the media player.

