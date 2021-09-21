Boylan improves to 12-1 with shutout win against Hononegah

ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Boylan boys soccer team continues to show it’s talent. The Titans reeled off their 12th straight win Tuesday evening by blanking another top NIC-10 team Hononegah 5-0.



The Titans got a pair of goals each from Taylor Sowell and Brian Sanchez. Jack Bonavia also added a goal and a nifty assist on a pass that went between the legs of a Hononegah defender.



Alyas Fritz recorded his seventh shutout in goal. The Titans improve to 12-1 overall and 5-0 in the NIC-10. Hononegah is now 4-4-1, 3-2. For highlights click on the media player.