ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–An early season showdown in the NIC-10 Wednesday evening saw Boylan hold off Auburn 67-61 at Boylan High School.

These two teams have combined to win 10 of the last 13 NIC-10 championship. Both figure to be in the hunt this season. In this game the Titans last almost the entire way. They led 19-16 after the first quarter, 30-23 at halftime, and 53-40 after the third quarter. That increased that margin in the fourth quarter before Auburn made a big comeback.

Adrian Agee and Rakim Chaney led the comeback with some ‘three balls,’ but the Knights could get no closer than four points before running out of time.

Agee scored 21 points and Chaney 17 to lead Auburn. Aeden Campos scored 17 to lead the Titans.

“We played fast. We kept the tempo going. Rebounding. We just executed perfectly,” said Boylan senior J’Mar Johnson who scored eight points.

Boylan head coach Brett McAllister felt his guys made a bit of a statment about their chances of competing for a conference championship.

“I think it was a lot of Boylan fight tonight. Certain people have their opinions on Boylan basketball and our kids just chose tonight to show what’s really going on, and how hard they can play and just both ends of the floor. There was a lot of passion and fire.”

The Titans improved to 5-2 overall and 3-0 in conference play. Auburn is 4-3, 2-1. For highlghts watch the media player above.