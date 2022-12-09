ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Boylan Titans improved their NIC-10 record to 4-0 and their overall record to 6-2 Friday night by defeating Jefferson 77-61.



The Titans got 22 points from J’Mar Johnson, 17 from Aedan Campos and 10 from Ryan Starck. Jefferson was led by a 14-point effort from Randy Johnson. Josiah Williams added 12.



For highlights watch the media player above.