Boylan knocks off Peoria Richwoods in Boylan Thanksgiving Tournament

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Boylan Titans ran their record to 2-0 Tuesday evening. They defeated Peoria Richwoods 61-53 in the Boylan Thanksgiving Tournament.



Sophomore point guard Tristan Ford led a balanced attack with ten points. Luke Leombruni, Austin Hocking and Nolan Brauns each scored 9 points.



