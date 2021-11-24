Boylan knocks off Peoria Richwoods in Boylan Thanksgiving Tournament

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Boylan Titans ran their record to 2-0 Tuesday evening. They defeated Peoria Richwoods 61-53 in the Boylan Thanksgiving Tournament.

Sophomore point guard Tristan Ford led a balanced attack with ten points. Luke Leombruni, Austin Hocking and Nolan Brauns each scored 9 points.

