FRISCO, TX (WTVO/WQRF) — The Boylan girls’ golf team’s first effort in at the High School Golf National Invitational is complete. After three days and three rounds in Frisco, Texas the Lady Titans finished in 19th place out of 25 teams.

It was an invitation only event. Boylan was invited after finishing second last fall in the IHSA State Tournament in Class 1A. This was the first time a Boylan team, or any Rockford area team for that matter, has competed in the Girls’ National Invitational.

Recent Boylan graduate Ella Greenberg led the Lady Titans individually finishing in a tie for 27th place after rounds of 78-70-85. Her sister Eva Greenberg was next in a tie for 42nd place after rounds of 76-78-84. Aval Kalt of Boylan finished 173rd and Tessa Lawon finished in 184th place. Demi Hampilos also made the trip to Texas for the Lady Titans.

The winning team was Texas RG.